Hyderabad: Prabhas is all set to entertain fans again with his upcoming movie The Raja Saab. The film will hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and there is already a huge buzz around it. Even before its release, the movie has grabbed a massive OTT deal.

The Raaj Saab OTT Rights

As per reports, Netflix has bought the Hindi digital rights of The Raja Saab for a huge amount of Rs 100 crore. This is only for the Hindi version, and the makers are yet to confirm it officially. But such a big deal shows the power of Prabhas at the box office and on OTT platforms.

The Raja Saab’s Big Budget

The film is made with a budget of over Rs 400 crore. Directed by Maruthi, it is a horror-comedy where Prabhas plays a man pretending to be from a royal family to impress a girl. But things change when he finds out the palace is actually haunted.

Top Cast and Music

The movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt along with Prabhas. The music is composed by S.S. Thaman, and the film promises comedy, drama, and thrilling moments.

Can Prabhas Score a Hat-Trick?

After back-to-back hits like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, fans are expecting another blockbuster. The movie will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and OTT platforms are showing high interest in the South versions too.