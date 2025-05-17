Hyderabad: The wait is almost over! Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters in India on May 17 — a full week before its release in the U.S. This movie is part of one of the world’s most loved action franchises. Fans in India are super excited, especially because this might be Tom Cruise’s last time playing the famous spy Ethan Hunt. Over the years, Tom Cruise has become a global superstar, and Mission: Impossible has played a big role in that success.

A Movie with a Massive Budget

This film is not just big in story — it’s big in money too. The budget for The Final Reckoning is around Rs. 3,300 crore (about $400 million). That makes it one of the most expensive movies ever made. The movie was filmed in several countries and has huge action scenes and top-class effects. To break even, the movie needs to earn at least Rs. 8,300 crore worldwide — which is a huge target!

Tom Cruise’s Pay for The Final Reckoning (2025)

For Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), Tom Cruise is expected to earn a huge amount — between Rs. 820 crore and Rs. 984 crore. This includes his main salary and a big share from the movie’s profits. Since he is also a producer, he gets extra money if the movie does well.

Tom Cruise’s Pay from All Mission: Impossible Films

Tom Cruise didn’t just act in these movies — he also helped produce them, which means he made a lot of money. Here’s how much he earned from each film in today’s Indian rupees: