Mumbai: We often see celebrities and the ultra-rich travelling in private jets which scream pure luxury and extravagance. But have you ever wondered how much it would cost for a common person to experience such a lavish journey? The answer might just shock you.

India’s top and youngest millionaire YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, has revealed the price in his latest vlog. To celebrate hitting 35 million subscribers on his channel, the 26-year-old content creator took his entire family to Udaipur in a lavish private jet.

During the celebrations, Sourav shared, “Aur iski jo ticket hai na bhai, 15–20 lakh ki ek ticket hai. Sirf ek side ki, bhai!”

That’s right. Just one ticket for a one-way trip can cost between Rs 15–20 lakh. Sourav also mentioned that he wishes to buy a private jet for himself in the future.

The cost of a private jet ticket can vary greatly, depending on the type of jet, just like airline classes. Destination and travel distance also play a big role in determining the final price.

For those who don’t know, Sourav Joshi’s net worth this year is estimated at around Rs 25–30 crore. Known for his daily vlogs capturing moments with his family, he has become one of India’s most successful and relatable digital creators.