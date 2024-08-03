How much is Samantha getting paid for Citadel?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned Indian actress, has gained immense popularity with her impressive acting skills and diverse roles. Over the past two years, she has been in the limelight for her professional achievements and health updates.

Samantha is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the popular multi-series “Citadel,” created by the Russo Brothers. The series also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Samatha is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and it is reported that she charges a huge amount for Citadel.

Samatha’s Citadel Remuneration

Rumour mills suggest that Samantha’s remuneration for Citadel has been increased and she is being paid Rs 10 crore for appearing in the series. It is an upcoming Indian TV series produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca among others.

Recently, Samantha and Varun Dhawan shared a teaser of their upcoming show “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” where they portray spies named Honey and Bunny, respectively.

Samantha is one of India’s highest-paid actresses, charging around Rs 3 crore per film. She was paid Rs 5 crore for her electrifying performance in the hit song “Oo Antava” from the film “Pushpa.”

Also Read Trending again: Best gift that Naga Chaitanya gave to Samantha

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled to release on November 7, promising an action-packed and thrilling experience for viewers.