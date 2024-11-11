How much is Sreeleela getting paid for Pushpa 2 item song?

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2, the awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is creating massive buzz among fans. Starring Allu Arjun, the film is set to release on December 5, 2024. Here’s what you need to know about the latest updates, including the new item song.

Sreeleela’s Remuneration for the Item Song in Pushpa 2

For Pushpa 2, actress Sreeleela has been brought on board for a special item song. According to reports, she is being paid around Rs. 2 crore for her participation in this song.

Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year❤‍🔥



This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight 💥💥💥



GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th



Icon Star @alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/mKZz6Dvk3n — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 10, 2024

Director Sukumar is known for including popular item songs in his films, and Pushpa 2 will feature one too. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was considered, but when she reportedly asked for Rs 5 crore, the role went to rising South Indian star Sreeleela.

Fans are eager to see her bring energy and style to the song, especially after Samantha’s iconic Oo Antava from the first film.

Samantha’s Fee for “Oo Antava” in Pushpa: The Rise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa: The Rise was widely acclaimed. Reports indicate that she charged approximately Rs. 5 crore for this three-minute song, highlighting her prominence in the industry at that time.

Comparing the two, Samantha’s fee for “Oo Antava” was significantly higher than Sreeleela’s reported remuneration for the item song in Pushpa 2.

Massive Sales in Rights and Huge Release Plans

Before release, Pushpa 2 has already sold its theatrical, digital, music, and satellite rights for an impressive Rs 1065 crore. The film is expected to premiere in over 11,500 theaters worldwide, making it one of the biggest releases of the year.