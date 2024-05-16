How much is the monthly income and net worth of Vicky Kaushal?

Mumbai: Today marks the 36th birthday of Vicky Kaushal, India’s current national crush and a prominent Bollywood actor. Since his debut in 2015 with Masaan, the actor has established himself as a versatile talent in the industry.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Vicky is the son of renowned stunt director Sham Kaushal. Despite pursuing a degree in engineering, he discovered his passion for acting and made the bold decision to enter Bollywood.

Known for his ability to portray diverse characters, Vicky Kaushal has delivered acclaimed performances in films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Sanju’ and ‘Sardar Udham Singh,’ earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. Today, he is also among the good earning actors of Bollywood.

Let’s have a look at his earnings and net worth.

Vicky Kaushal’s Net Worth 2024

According to multiple reports, Vicky Kaushal’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 41 crore. His primary sources of earnings are from his film projects and brand endorsements.

Yearly And Monthly Income

In terms of earnings, Vicky reportedly earns Rs 8 crore annually, translating to a monthly income exceeding Rs 60 lakhs.

Vicky Kaushal’s Movie Remuneration, Brand Endorsement Fee

Vicky has now hiked his fee. He used to charge Rs 7 to 10 crore per project. He took home Rs 10 crore for Sam Bahadur. Now, the actor reportedly commands a hefty fee of Rs 20 crore per film and earns over Rs 50 to 60 lakhs for each brand endorsement.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in “Love & War,” slated for release on Christmas next year (2025). Furthermore, he will lead films like “Luka Chuppi 2,” “Bad News,” “Takht,” and “Chaava,” all scheduled to hit theaters this year.