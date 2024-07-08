How much Mohammed Siraj will get from BCCI’s 125 cr prize for team India

Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the squad of 15 players for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, will receive a share of the Rs 125 crore prize from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The prize money will be distributed among the 15 players, including those who did not play a game, reserve players, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T. Dilip, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, five members of the senior selection committee, and others.

Each player’s share

Each of the 15 players, including Mohammed Siraj, will receive Rs 5 crore. Additionally, the four reserve players, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, will receive Rs 1 crore each.

Following were the 15 players of the squad for the tournament:

Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Virat Kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal Axar Patel Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Shivam Dube Rishabh Pant Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj Yuzvendra Chahal

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, T. Dilip, and Paras Mhambrey will each receive Rs 2.5 crore.

Apart from BCCI’s prize money, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 11 crore for the team.

In 2013, the BCCI gave Rs 1 crore to each player when Team India won the Champions Trophy.

Hyderabad welcomed Mohammed Siraj with marfa music, fireworks

Recently, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome from cricket fans in Hyderabad after he landed in the city following Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory.

Fireworks, patriotic songs, marfa music on loudspeakers, and elated fans welcomed the 30-year-old pacer.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the final.