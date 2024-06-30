Mohammed Siraj trolled for ‘Thank you almighty Allah’ tweet after T20 WC final

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been trolled over his “Thank you almighty Allah” tweet, which was posted after India lifted the World Cup trophy yesterday.

Early this morning, the pacer shared a photograph of the team lifting the cup and wrote, “Thank you almighty Allah.”

Reaction to Mohammed Siraj’s tweet

Following the tweet, many congratulated him and other members of the Indian team. However, some netizens started trolling him.

One Twitter user wrote, “It’s victory of Team India not Allah.”

It's Victory of Team India not Allah



It's Victory of Captain Rohit Sharma

It's Victory of Team 11

It's Victory of 1.1 Billion Nationalist Citizens of India.



Why everything attaching with Islam? — Chandan Sharma (@ChandanSharmaG) June 29, 2024

Another person wrote, “If Allah had to do this, then Pakistan would have won the World Cup, not India.”

If Allah had to do this, then Pakistan would have won the World Cup, not India. — The hindu wisdom (@TheHinduWisdom) June 29, 2024

Here are some other reactions from Twitter users

Allah was not there to help India to win the World Cup, … not a single Muslim players and India won the World Cup ! — colourSaffron (@ColourSaffron) June 30, 2024

Ye kya bol diya siraj na team ko thanks na hi players ko sidhe Allah ko thanks bol diya gajab ho bhai tum bhi .? — Deepu Kumar Pal (@DeepuKumar5576) June 30, 2024

Team India celebrates T20 World Cup

Yesterday, India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the men’s T20 World Cup final, ending their 17-year wait for the country’s second T20 World Cup.

Following the final ball, the ecstatic Indian players broke into tears with emotions pouring out in full flow.

Captain Rohit Sharma was seen sliding into the turf, face first, as he screamed in delight. Tears could be seen on the faces of senior players, especially for the likes of Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya.

This victory marked a historic moment, with India joining West Indies and England as the only teams to have won the Men’s T20 World Cup twice.

This is India’s fourth World Cup title overall — from Kapil Dev’s team in 1983 to Dhoni’s Young Guns in the 2007 T20 WC and ODI champions in 2011. Now Rohit’s boys have added another chapter to the annals of Indian cricket history.