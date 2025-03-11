How much prize money did India, Pakistan win in Champions Trophy 2025

India, Pakistan, and other teams won huge prize money in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In the final match of the tournament, India won against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Prize money won by India, Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy

Following the victory, along with the trophy, India received a USD 2.24 million (approximately Rs 19.45 crore) as prize money.

The runners-up New Zealand received USD 1.2 million (Rs 9.72 crore), whereas the semi-finalists Australia and South Africa received USD 560,000 each (Rs 4.86 crore).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who ended up in fifth and sixth place respectively received USD 350,000 each (Rs 3.04 crore).

Pakistan and England who ended in seventh and eighth place respectively bagged USD 140,000 each (Rs 1.21 crore).

In the ICC Champions Trophy, India claimed the top prize money and other teams, including Pakistan, earned their share despite an early exit.

Prize pool

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 featured a total prize pool of USD 6.9 million (Rs 59.9 crore). It reflects a 53 percent increase from the 2017 edition.

It may be mentioned that teams earn USD 34,000 (Rs 29.5 lakh) for each victory in the group stage.