How Rangareddy becomes richer than Hyderabad

Per capita income of Rangareddy is over Rs 8.15 lakh.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd January 2024 9:49 am IST
Hyderabad: Rangareddy has emerged as richer than Hyderabad based on per capita income (PCI). In the list of the richest districts in Telangana, Hyderabad ranks second.

According to the report titled ‘Telangana Economy – 2023,’ recently released by the planning department, the PCI of Rangareddy is over Rs 8.15 lakh, whereas, in the case of Hyderabad, it is just above Rs 4.03 lakh.

IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad

The IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad as many companies moving to the Rangareddy district.

Zonewise, IT hubs are shifting to the western part of Hyderabad and towards Rangareddy district.

In terms of Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) too, Hyderabad ranks second in the list of districts in Telangana.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

District per capita reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Districts in TelanganaDistrict per capita (in Rs)
Rangareddy8,15,996
Hyderabad4,03,214
Sangareddy3,08,166
Medchal-Malkajgiri2,58,040
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri2,47,184
Nalgonda2,42,103
Mahabubnagar2,40,900
Medak2,32,384
Bhadradri Kothagudem2,28,582
Jayashankar2,23,481
Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics

In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.

