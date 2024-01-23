How Rangareddy becomes richer than Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rangareddy has emerged as richer than Hyderabad based on per capita income (PCI). In the list of the richest districts in Telangana, Hyderabad ranks second.
According to the report titled ‘Telangana Economy – 2023,’ recently released by the planning department, the PCI of Rangareddy is over Rs 8.15 lakh, whereas, in the case of Hyderabad, it is just above Rs 4.03 lakh.
IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad
The IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad as many companies moving to the Rangareddy district.
Zonewise, IT hubs are shifting to the western part of Hyderabad and towards Rangareddy district.
In terms of Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) too, Hyderabad ranks second in the list of districts in Telangana.
List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana
District per capita reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.
|Districts in Telangana
|District per capita (in Rs)
|Rangareddy
|8,15,996
|Hyderabad
|4,03,214
|Sangareddy
|3,08,166
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|2,58,040
|Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
|2,47,184
|Nalgonda
|2,42,103
|Mahabubnagar
|2,40,900
|Medak
|2,32,384
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|2,28,582
|Jayashankar
|2,23,481
In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.