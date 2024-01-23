How Rangareddy becomes richer than Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rangareddy has emerged as richer than Hyderabad based on per capita income (PCI). In the list of the richest districts in Telangana, Hyderabad ranks second.

According to the report titled ‘Telangana Economy – 2023,’ recently released by the planning department, the PCI of Rangareddy is over Rs 8.15 lakh, whereas, in the case of Hyderabad, it is just above Rs 4.03 lakh.

IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad

The IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad as many companies moving to the Rangareddy district.

Zonewise, IT hubs are shifting to the western part of Hyderabad and towards Rangareddy district.

In terms of Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) too, Hyderabad ranks second in the list of districts in Telangana.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

District per capita reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Districts in Telangana District per capita (in Rs) Rangareddy 8,15,996 Hyderabad 4,03,214 Sangareddy 3,08,166 Medchal-Malkajgiri 2,58,040 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 2,47,184 Nalgonda 2,42,103 Mahabubnagar 2,40,900 Medak 2,32,384 Bhadradri Kothagudem 2,28,582 Jayashankar 2,23,481 Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics

In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.