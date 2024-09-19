How Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love: Somy Ali shares

Mumbai: In Bollywood, celebrity relationships often grab as much attention as the movies. One of the most talked-about breakups is between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The two starred together in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and soon after, their off-screen romance became the talk of the town.

But what many don’t know is how their love story began, and how it affected Salman’s previous relationship with Somy Ali.

Recently, Somy Ali gave an exclusive interview to Zoom TV, where she shared some details about how Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship started and how she decided to move on from Salman.

Somy Ali, who was dating Salman Khan at the time, remembers an odd moment during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. “I called Salman while he was filming, but he didn’t pick up. So, I called Sanjay Leela Bhansali (the director), and he told me Salman was busy in a shot,” Somy explained. What puzzled her was why the director was answering the phone instead of directing the scene.

This phone call made Somy feel like something wasn’t right, and it was the first hint that things were changing.

Shortly after this, Somy noticed that Aishwarya Rai, who was Salman’s co-star, began visiting the gym that Salman and Somy shared. “Aishwarya started coming to the gym where we lived,” Somy revealed. This was a sign for her that something more was happening between Salman and Aishwarya.

Somy had people she trusted who would give her information, and she said, “I knew in my heart that their relationship was going to grow. It was time for me to leave.”

Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan Fell In Love On Movie Sets

Some rumors suggested that Salman and Aishwarya fell in love while working out together, but Somy clarified that this wasn’t true. “No, they didn’t fall in love at the gym. It happened during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” she said.

While the movie itself was about love and heartbreak, real feelings were developing between the two stars behind the scenes. Somy, understanding the situation, realized that her relationship with Salman was over and decided to move on.

By 2002, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had broken up, and their split became big news. Many people speculated about what caused the end of their relationship, but both actors eventually moved forward with their lives.