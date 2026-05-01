Toronto: Hyderabadis have a way of carrying the spotlight wherever they go. Put them in another country, another time zone, another lifestyle, and somehow the humour, the slang, the confidence and that unmistakable Dakhni flavour still finds a way to stand out.

In Canada, two Hyderabadi creators, Nasir Khan and Mirza Azmath Baig, are doing exactly that. While both use humour and relatability to connect with their audience, their content carries slightly different flavours.

Nasir, who has over 57K followers on Instagram, blends funny and relatable reels with awareness-driven content, often explaining immigration updates, Canada life, tips and tricks in a Hyderabadi style. His videos keep the community informed, but without making it sound like a boring lecture.

Mirza, on the other hand, brings the pure comedy side of it. His Hyderabadi Siri, childhood scam series and reel responses to audience questions carry the kind of humour that feels instantly familiar to anyone who grew up around Hyderabadi conversations. It is simple, sharp and very local in flavour, even when it is being made miles away from home.

Mirza has 125K followers on Instagram.

Beyond content, both Nasir and Mirza also show glimpses of their fitness routines, which adds another side to their Canada life. For many moving abroad, discipline does not stop at work and studies. It extends to cooking, cleaning, managing bills, staying active and building a routine without the comfort of family support.

To understand how they carry Hyderabadi identity while living in Canada, Siasat exclusively got in touch with both creators and asked them a few questions about content, culture and the reality behind the reels.

1. You’re based in Canada, but your content still carries a strong Hyderabadi flavour. How intentional is that, and what does being a Hyderabadi creator abroad mean to you today?

For Nasir, keeping his Hyderabadi identity alive is not accidental. It is very much intentional.

“It’s completely intentional. I didn’t come to Canada to erase who I am, I came here with it,” Nasir said.

He added that being Hyderabadi is not just about geography, but about the way he thinks, speaks and connects with people.

“Being Hyderabadi isn’t just where I’m from, it’s how I think, speak, and connect. And honestly, when you move away, your identity becomes even stronger,” he said.

For him, the idea is simple. Moving abroad does not mean leaving your roots behind.

“You don’t have to lose your roots to fit into a new country. You can carry both,” he added.

Mirza’s journey, however, began much before Canada. He said he started creating content around 2014 and 2015, but the initial years were not easy.

“I started content creation multiple times but was not successful because of no proper support from friends and family,” Mirza said, adding that content creation was not taken seriously by everyone at the time.

Things changed after he moved to Canada.

“When I came to Canada, I found myself free from all those restrictions and decided to give this a last chance. Miraculously, I started seeing a good response,” he said.

For Mirza, being a Hyderabadi creator in Canada feels natural because his audience continues to remain connected to Hyderabad.

“Being in Canada as a Hyderabadi content creator is as normal as when I was not a content creator, since I have all my audience located in Hyderabad,” he said.

2. Hyderabadi slang and humour don’t always translate easily, even for other Indians. How often do you find yourself code-switching, and have there been moments where it led to awkward or funny situations

When asked about Hyderabadi slang and humour, Nasir admitted that it does not always translate easily, even for other Indians.

“All the time. Hyderabadi humour doesn’t translate easily, so I adjust, but I don’t dilute it,” he said.

There have also been moments where people around him simply did not understand what he meant.

“There have been moments where people just stare like, ‘What did he just say?’ especially with slang. Even Indians don’t always get it,” Nasir said.

But instead of seeing it as a problem, he treats it as curiosity.

“But I like that. It makes people curious. Instead of changing my voice, I’ve learned to make people understand it,” he added.

Mirza echoed a similar thought, but from a slightly different experience. Since most of his friends in Canada are from North India or international backgrounds, he said code-switching has become a normal part of his life.

“Hyderabadi slang is something totally different, but I am very flexible when it comes to switching the slang,” Mirza said.

He added that he does not have many Hyderabadi friends in Canada, which means his Dakhni often slips out in front of people who are not familiar with it.

“There have been a lot of situations where my accent slips and my friends have to double-check what I just said,” he said.

Giving an example, Mirza said even simple Hyderabadi words can confuse people.

“A simple example I can give is ‘hao’ instead of ‘haan’ and ‘nakko’ instead of ‘nahi’. It was never awkward, but it was always funny that I had to explain to them that it’s a synonym used in Hyderabad,” he added.

3. Social media often shows the fun side of life abroad. What’s something people back in Hyderabad don’t really see or understand about living in Canada?

Social media often shows the fun side of living abroad, but Nasir says the reality is much heavier than what people usually see online.

“People back home see the lifestyle, they don’t see the pressure,” he said.

He explained that life in Canada comes with responsibility, especially because most people have to handle everything on their own.

“In Canada, everything is on you. No family support, no shortcuts, just responsibility. Most people start from zero, take survival jobs, and build slowly,” Nasir said.

For him, Canada may offer a better life, but that does not mean it is an easy one.

“It’s a better life, yes, but it’s not an easy one. And that part is rarely shown,” he added.

Mirza’s take on this was more cautious. He said he has mostly kept his content in a fun direction, but he understands why some creators choose to show the struggles of life abroad.

“I never really spoke about the struggles and how tough life is when you’re abroad, away from your home. I always try to show it in a polite way, even in my YouTube vlogs,” Mirza said.

He added that showing the tough side of life abroad can sometimes become controversial because audiences do not always receive it well.

“I have seen some content creators from Hyderabad who are living in Canada getting backlash because of showing the struggles,” he said.

According to him, people often react with comments like, “Then why did you go there if you wanted to cry, come back,” or “You went there and enjoyed your life and are demotivating other people so they don’t come.”

Mirza said that this reaction shows how people often do not want to accept the reality of moving abroad.

“It seems like people really don’t want to accept the reality,” he said.

But he clarified that when creators show the difficult side of life abroad, it is not to discourage people.

“If a person from Hyderabad is trying to show how life is abroad, they’re not trying to demotivate you. They’re trying to give you the information and prepare you in advance if you’re planning to move abroad,” he added.

That is where both Nasir and Mirza meet, even though their content styles are different. One informs with Dakhni, the other entertains with it. One explains the pressure clearly, the other understands why people hesitate to show it. Together, they reflect a larger Hyderabadi story in Canada.

They are not just making reels for likes. They are showing how life abroad can be managed with discipline, humour and a strong sense of identity. Between work, home, gym, survival, creativity and community, creators like Nasir and Mirza are proving that being “pardesi” does not mean leaving Hyderabad behind.

Sometimes, it simply means taking Hyderabad with you and making sure others feel it too.