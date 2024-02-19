How TSRTC buses helped Hyderabad Numaish break records this year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses played a role in breaking records for the Numaish in Hyderabad.

The exhibition, held at Nampally Ground and concluded yesterday, attracted 25 lakh visitors since January 1.

This marks a significant increase of over 19 percent compared to last year when the Numaish in Hyderabad had 21 lakh attendees.

This year, the presence of new and innovative products at Numaish drew many visitors.

Additionally, TSRTC’s provision of free bus services played a crucial role, enabling women visitors to reach the exhibition at no cost.

Originally scheduled to conclude on February 15, the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad was extended to February 18.

This decision, made by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES), was in response to traders’ requests.

Throughout the exhibition period, the society implemented various security measures, including CCTV surveillance, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.