HP: Sessions court stays order to demolish Sanjauli mosque

the Commissioner's Court had directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the waqf board to raze the top three floors of the five-storey mosque after they were found to be illegal.

Shimla: A sessions court on Monday stayed the May 3 order of the Commissioner’s Court that directed the demolition of a mosque located in Sanjauli locality in Shimla after the waqf board had failed to provide the records regarding the ownership of the land.

The court also sought a reply from the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, on the plea by the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board which has challenged the decision of the Commissioner’s Court.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 29.

Meanwhile, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, which had filed a caveat petition in the case, withdrew the petition.

A section of residents of Sanjauli and Hindu outfits had launched an agitation last year to press for the demolition of the mosque, claiming that it was unauthorised but no action was taken by the Corporation during the past 15 years.

In October last year, the Commissioner’s Court had directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the waqf board to raze the top three floors of the five-storey mosque after they were found to be illegal.

On May 3, the Commissioner’s Court directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the waqf board to demolish the remaining two floors of the mosque also after the board failed to provide the records regarding the ownership of the land on which the mosque was constructed.

