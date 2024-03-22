HRD Institute rolls out training programme for media professionals from Vietnam

Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute rolled out a two-week training programme on journalism and public relations for media professionals from Vietnam on Friday, March 3.

The programme is sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS, Director General of the Institute, said that journalism and public relations have profound impact on shaping the societies and driving global discourse. He said that journalism and public relations serve as the voice of people, holding power to account, and facilitate informed decision making.

“In the context of Vietnam, known for its colourful cultural heritage, exciting journey of economic development, and rich democratic traditions, the importance of further diversifying and enriching the skills of its media professionals assumes great importance,” he stated

Goel stated that the emergence of Social Media platforms, that is, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, etc. brought about a profound transformation in the world of media with their speed and unprecedented access to global audience. “It is a revolution driven by new tools and techniques, including Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Dr Madhavi Ravulapati, Course Director & Head, CLP, said that the training programme presents sessions addressed by eminent experts from across the country. The programme also offers multiple field visits in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Agra.

Prof Mohammed Abbas Ali, Senior Academic Advisor, welcomed the gathering.