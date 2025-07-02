Hyderabad: War 2 is one of the most exciting movies coming in 2025. It is the sequel to the hit film War from 2019. What’s making everyone super excited is that two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR – are coming together for the first time. This powerful combo has made the movie one of the most talked-about films in the country.

With only a few months left for its release on August 14, the hype around War 2 is growing every day. Everyone is now watching the box office and business news closely. Recently, the Telugu rights of the film were sold for Rs. 80 crore – that’s a huge amount! It shows how much fans are looking forward to Jr NTR’s performance, especially in the South where he has a massive following.

Action, Music, and a Big Release

The teaser of War 2 was released on Jr NTR’s birthday and got fans super excited. It showed powerful action scenes and a face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Now, both stars are shooting a special song with over 500 dancers, making the movie even bigger. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 promises full-on action, drama, and entertainment.

With two stars, grand visuals, and a big team behind it, War 2 is set to be a box office blockbuster this Independence Day!