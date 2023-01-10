Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to marry on THIS date

Mumbai: Michael Jackson of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and actress Saba Azad are set to take their relationship to the next level. Both are dating each other for over a year now and have publicly declared their relationship. The couple is often spotted enjoying their holidays overseas. Both Saba and Hrithik often share the moments they spend with each other on their social media accounts.

According to the latest reports, Hrithik is planning to marry Saba Azad by the end of this year. The actor’s family has accepted Saba Azad while at the same time, Saba’s family has accepted Hrithik and his children Hrehan and Hredaan. Hrithik has also mentioned in an interview with a leading entertainment portal that his family members feel that Saba is just “the perfect choice” for him.

Reports suggest that both Hrithik and Saba are currently busy with prior work commitments and after wrapping up the shooting of their projects, they may tie the knot. It is also reported that Hritik will get married to Saba in an intimate ceremony. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to their wedding rumours yet.

Reportedly, Hrithik has paid Rs 380 crore as alimony to his ex-wife Sussanne Khan after parting ways with her. Hrithik and Sussanne have two children Hrehan and Hredaan together.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. He was recently seen in Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte.