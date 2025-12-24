Hrithik Roshan’s family dance video from wedding goes viral

Hyderabad: Actor Hrithik Roshan attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding festivities in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 23, along with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and girlfriend actor Saba Azad. Videos from the celebrations, including the baraat, surfaced online and quickly went viral, showing Hrithik enjoying the moment and dancing in the festive atmosphere.

Dance video that grabbed attention

In one widely shared clip, Hrithik is seen dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan, and Saba, joined by his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan. The group danced to Sukhbir’s 1999 song “Ishq Tera Tadpave,” and the family’s energetic performance became a major talking point online.

The video also showed coordinated looks for the night, with Hrithik in a black outfit, Hrehaan in a white ethnic outfit, and Hridhaan twinning with his father in black.

Social media reactions were enthusiastic, with many users celebrating the family vibe and Hrithik’s dance moves. A fan page post about the wedding clip also spread widely, and the story gained extra traction because many viewers highlighted Hrithik’s warm bond with his children.

Pre wedding looks and celebrations

Hrithik and Saba were also spotted at the pre wedding and Mehendi events in coordinated traditional outfits. One report noted Hrithik in a light pink kurta for a pre wedding function, while Saba wore a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery, and the boys wore matching light yellow kurtas.

On the work front, the story noted that Hrithik was last seen in “War 2” alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.