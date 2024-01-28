Hrithik shocks all with his surprise visit at Fighter screening

Mumbai: Fighter, the film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, performs strongly at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its four-day opening weekend.

Hrithik recently surprised moviegoers when he made an impromptu visit to a Mumbai theater playing Fighter. The actor was joined by Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and director Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik Roshan shared a video on social media:

During their time there, both actors interacted with the audience – shaking hands, and taking selfies – much to everyone’s delight. Fans couldn’t believe their luck at getting to meet their idols in real life, quickly taking to Twitter and Instagram to talk about what had just happened.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as its leading pair. Fighter has won over both audiences and critics since its release.