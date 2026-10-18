Huckabee slams Israeli attack on US journalist in West Bank

Washington: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sharply condemned settler violence during an olive harvest in the West Bank that injured several Palestinians and Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine as “a despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards.”

In a post late Saturday on X, he called for “a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this.”

Levine was seriously injured in the attack Friday, October 16, in the West Bank village of Abu Falah. Israeli police are also investigating an attack by Israeli settlers on European diplomats Saturday in another West Bank village.

Also Read Israeli settlers beat Palestinians, set cars ablaze in West Bank

Settler violence against Palestinians has soared this year and spiked further in recent weeks as Israel plans to hold elections Oct. 27.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ambiguous in addressing Levine’s assault, condemning “violence against anyone” but referring to the attack as “alleged” and saying its circumstances remain unclear.

Huckabee said Levine’s assault was “vicious” and “dishonourable,” and noted that she was clearly identified as a journalist when she was attacked.

Heidi Levine, photojournalist for @wapo suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 17, 2026

Levine, an award-winning photojournalist who has covered conflict zones around the world for more than four decades, remains hospitalized in Tel Aviv as she recovers from hand surgery, broken ribs and other injuries she sustained in the attack.

She said she was forced to the ground and beaten for more than 10 minutes by the settlers, who also stole her camera, passport and phone.

The Washington Post reiterated its call for a full and transparent investigation, though Israel rarely investigates settler violence fully.

Yesh Din, an Israeli rights group, says around 94 per cent of investigations into settler violence since 2005 have ended without an indictment, with just 3 per cent leading to full or partial convictions.