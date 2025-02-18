Huge fight between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula, video viral

Mumbai: The 20th season of Roadies has already started with a bang, as gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav engaged in a heated argument during a task on day one. The altercation escalated quickly, with both threatening physical violence. A video of their massive fight is now trending on social media.

Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav fight video

In a tense exchange, Prince can be seen mocking Elvish over his infamous Snake Venom case. Elvish first said, “Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain” (There are snakes like you who have cases against them), to which Prince slammed back, “Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi” (You are the one with a case against you, not me).

The two then came face-to-face, with Prince threatening to slap Elvish, leaving everyone around them in shock.

Kalesh b/w Elvish Yadav and Prince Narulla During MTV Roadies Show:

pic.twitter.com/C6tFCKEqSE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 17, 2025

Elvish, known for his controversial actions, has previously stirred headlines for making derogatory comments about Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang and his involvement in other controversies. Apart from his role as a gang leader on Roadies, he is also seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Meanwhile, the latest season of Roadies, which premiered on January 11, 2025, on MTV India, has already set the stage for an intense journey as gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Elvish Yadav lead their teams. The thrilling ride officially kicks off on February 22, with contestants ready to face the challenges ahead.