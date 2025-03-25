‘Hum Honge Kangaal’: Kunal Kamra posts video mocking govt again

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing political storm, comedian Kunal Kamra indirectly continued to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and the BJP-led Centre. The artist on Tuesday, March 25, posted a video of the visuals of India Habitat Centre (IHC) getting vandalised by Shiv Sena members with his satirical song on right-wing politics running in the background.

IHC was vandalised on March 23 after Kunal Kamra’s videos mocking the Maharashtra and central government went viral. He was referring to the split in the Shiva Sena caused by current state deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by minister Ajit Pawar. The other factions of Shiv Sena and NCP are led by ex-CMs Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Prior to the 2024 state elections in Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP and SS were ruling in an alliance. However, Shinde and Ajit Pawar split their respective parties, causing the government to collapse. They then supported the BJP, which made Shinde the chief minister. In the 2024 elections, the BJP, SS (led by Shinde) and Pawar’s NCP faction successfully contested against the Congress, Thackeray’s faction of SS and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

In the video released by Kunal Kamra on Tuesday, the comedian sings a satirical song with the chorus ‘hum honge kangaal’ wherein he takes a jibe at the right-wing Sangh Pariwar groups over incidents of violence, among other things, that have now become common across the country.

In a video released earlier of his standup set from Mumbai, Kunal Kamra mocked the ruling government by saying, “What they did in elections here…first the Shiv Sena left BJP, then Shiv Sena came out of Shiv Sena. Then NCP came out of NCP. Voters got 9 buttons to vote and everyone got confused.”

Kunal Kamra has been consistently mocking the BJP, including and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his stand up sets over the last five years at least. He has also made fun of right-wing groups and all things associated with them.

MH Dy CM responds to Kunal Kamra

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde in his first reaction to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s controversial remarks against him, has said the latter made the statement after taking ‘supari (contract) and every action has a reaction.

Breaking his silence, deputy CM Shinde late Monday night said he does not react to allegations and will give a befitting reply through his work. Without directly taking Kunal Kamra’s name, the Dy CM said, “This person has made a statement by taking a supari (contract)… There is freedom of expression, you can take advantage of it and make satire. However, this is a kind of adultery and speaking after taking a supari (contract). I had not given any reaction. But, workers have feelings. The same person earlier had made statements about the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Arnab Goswami and industrialists. These are accusations made by taking a supari. So I did not react to it. I will not even speak. I am committed to my work.”