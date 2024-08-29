Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

United Nations: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked armoured vehicle escaped physically unharmed a salvo of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) gunfire in Gaza, a UN spokesman said.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) evening, a clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle — part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the IDF — was struck 10 times by IDF gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows,” said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was pausing the movement of its employees in Gaza until further notice after the WFP team came under fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency said the incident occurred a few metres from an Israeli checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge as the team was returning from a mission to Kerem Shalom/Karam Abu Salem in two armoured vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo routed to Gaza’s central area.

The food agency said that despite receiving multiple clearances from Israeli authorities to approach the checkpoint, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving toward the checkpoint. The car sustained at least 10 bullet impacts: five on the driver’s side, two on the passenger side and three on other parts of the vehicle. The employees on board were physically unharmed.

The WFP released a photo of the left side of a large white SUV-type vehicle with “UN” in large black letters and apparent bullet impacts on the driver’s and left passenger bullet-proof windows. There were no evident bullet impacts on the left body of the vehicle in the photo.

“This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP’s team in Gaza,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

“As last (Tuesday) night’s events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and this cannot go on any longer. I call on the Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza.”

Dujarric said the world body continues to work with the IDF to ensure these incidents do not happen again.

“We reiterate that parties must respect international humanitarian law at all times,” he added.

“This means that civilians must be protected, and their essential needs — including food, water, shelter and health — must be met, wherever they may be in Gaza. This applies to those under evacuation orders regardless of whether they move or not. And, those who leave must have enough time to do so, as well as a safe route and safe places.”