Humiliating, says Owaisi as teachers, students in Karnataka forced to remove hijab

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party of humiliating the Muslim community by depriving hijabi Muslims of their “fundamental rights” by preventing them from wearing hijabs as part of their religious obligation.

Owaisi’s comment comes after videos from a school in Karnataka surfaced on social media where students and teachers wearing headscarves were prevented from entering the school by the management. They were forced to remove their hijabs at the entrance before stepping into the premises of the institution.

Owaisi questioned “where is my dignity?” and asserted that this is an attempt to make the Muslim community “Z category citizens”.

AIMIM president warned that “power is eternal, BJP must remember.” For unversed, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power at both state (Karnataka) and national levels.

Lastly, Owaisi penned an Urdu phrase, which read, “Tum Zameen pe zulm likh do, Aasmaan pe inquilab likha jayega,” which translates (you write atrocities on the ground, a revolution will be written on the sky).

This is humiliating a community,this is what happens when Fundamental Rights are suspended,where is my https://t.co/Mr8PkaUJi7 this not an attempt to make us Z Category citizens

Power is not eternal BJP must remember

Tum zameen pe zulm likh do⁰Aasmaan pe inquilab likha jayega https://t.co/Iv4Z3BoDpm — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 14, 2022

What triggered Owaisi’s reaction:

Students and teachers of Rotary Educational Society School Mandya, were forced to abandon their hijab before entering the institute. This instance was followed by the Karnataka high court’s temporary order directing students to adhere to the state’s diktat of banning hijab inside educational institutions.

Amidst a raging hijab row, schools in Karnataka were reopened on February 10, following the directions of the court.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter young hijabi students can be seen reluctantly removing their headscarves, as a member of the school management prevents them from entering the school if they insisted on wearing the garment.

One gentleman, the father of two daughters, resisted for a while but eventually surrendered after a long discussion with the teacher, and his children were permitted to attend school after removing their hijabs.

Some parents are seen arguing as their children are barred from entering the school in the footage. The girls removed their headscarves (and wore only a face mask, as per COVID-19 guidelines) and entered the school after a heated conversation.

As schools resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned troublemakers with legal punishment.