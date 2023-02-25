Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death after woman hangs self in Rajasthan

Published: 25th February 2023 9:41 pm IST
Kota: Two days after a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan, police registered a dowry death case against her husband and in-laws on Saturday.

According to the police, Muskan, hailing from Munger district in Bihar, allegedly hanged herself using a sari at her house in Nasirabad village in the Bakani police station area of the Rajasthan district Thursday afternoon.

Her parents who reached Bakani Saturday alleged that their daughter used to be harassed and tortured by her husband and in-laws for not fulfilling their demand for dowry.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against her husband Narendra Rathore, mother-in-law and sister-in-laws under section 304 B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said.

Muskan was married to Narendra Rathore in December 2020. The couple did not have any child, the police officer said.

