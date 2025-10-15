Husband, in-laws booked for woman’s suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman killed her twin toddlers and died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Balanagar on Tuesday, October 14. Her husband and in-laws were booked for abatement to suicide.

The Balanagar police confirmed that she took the extreme step due to harassment by her husband.

The deceased identified as 27-year-old Sai Lakshmi, a resident of Padmanagar colony phase 1, Balanagar. Lakshmi was married to Anil Kumar. Based on a complaint by Lakshmi’s family, the Balanagar police registered a case of abatement to suicide.

According to the police, Lakshmi and Anil were married in 2022. In 2023, the woman gave birth to the twins.

In his complaint to the police, Lakshmi’s father Mahesh Babu, stated, “Chetan, one of the twins, suffered from speech impairment. Anil taunted Lakshmi regarding the issue and accused her of neglecting the house. She was subjected to mental and physical abuse.”

The complainant further stated that Lakshmi’s in-laws frequently made video calls demanding to the children. “If my daughter didn’t receive the call, they quarreled with her,” he added.

Speaking to Siasat.com , Balanagar ACP, P Naresh Reddy said, “Due to harassment by her husband, the woman killed the twins and died by suicide. As per the statement of Lakshmi’s parents and the evidence that we collected it is clear that she was harassed.”

Based on the complaint, the Balangar police registered a case against Anil and his parents under sections 103 (1), 85,108 and 49 read with section 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) The accused are yet to be arrested.