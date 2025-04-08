Husband locks out wife, kids after harassment complaint in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A woman reportedly filed a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of prolonged harassment and mental torture. In response, the husband allegedly locked the house and gate, barring her and their children from entering.

According to local reports, the accused, Marri Narender Reddy and his wife Priyanka from the Manneguda village of Rangareddy district, have two daughters. They have been facing domestic strife for several months.

Priyanka alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her and keeping her away from her children. Adding to her distress, she further claimed that Narender Reddy was involved in an extramarital affair.

Unable to cope with the pressure, Priyanka approached the Adibatla police station and lodged a formal complaint. In an act of retaliation, Narender Reddy reportedly locked the house and gate, denying entry to his wife and children.

On Monday, Priyanka, along with her children and relatives, visited the house in Manneguda, only to find it locked. The family then broke open the lock to gain entry.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.











