Hussain Sagar fire: Telangana min demands report, exgratia for victims’ kin

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday, 30 January, expressed anger over officials’ failure to submit a report on the Hussain Sagar Lake fire accident that claimed two lives.

The minister ordered immediate financial assistance to victims of the accident. He further questioned the use of fireworks on a tourism boat.

A massive fire accident was reported in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar during the fireworks show on the occasion of Bharata Matha Maha Aarti organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president G Kishan Reddy as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26.

The event, hosted by the Bharat Matha Foundation was conducted at the People’s Plaza located in Necklace Road. After the aarti concluded, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy reportedly gave a green signal for the fireworks.

Four people were injured in the fire accident.

A 35-year-old man identified as Ganapathy, in charge of the fireworks, was grievously burnt and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Ajay, a resident of Hanuman Temple Lane in ECIL, and a student of the Bachelor of Engineering program, was believed to have jumped into the Hussain Sagar after the boat caught fire.

The body of an occupant of the boat S Ajay, 20, who had been missing since Sunday night, was also recovered on Tuesday by the rescue team after a 45-hour search operation in the lake.