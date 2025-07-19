Hussain Sagar near FTL; IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till July 21

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar, a lake located in the heart of Hyderabad, has reached near its full tank level (FTL) due to rains in the city and is expected to cross the level as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours till July 21.

Meanwhile, the levels in the crucial water reservoirs of Hyderabad, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, also increased on Friday.

As per the GHMC, the water level of the lake stood at 513.41 metres at 5 pm on Friday against its FTL of 514.75 metres.

In view of the rise in levels, people residing in low-lying areas along the discharge channels have been alerted.

As heavy rains are expected in the next few days, apart from Hussain Sagar, the level of the Musi River in Hyderabad is also likely to increase. This will leave no option for authorities but to alert people residing in low-lying areas along the river.

IMD forecasts for Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers with gusty winds in Hyderabad till July 21.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert as well.

As rains will increase the water levels in Hussain Sagar and the Musi River in Hyderabad, the authorities will release water if the levels cross the danger mark.