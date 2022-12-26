Hyderabad: 1 dead, 10 injured as truck rams vehicles in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Gachibowli on Sunday, a person was reportedly killed and ten were injured after a truck rammed into vehicles at the Wipro circle.

The accident occurred in Gachchibowli’s Nanakramguda area around 12:00 am at midnight. Videos shared on Twitter showed vehicles tangled and scattered on the ground after the collision. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Nazeer, who was a delivery executive with Swiggy.

The truck driver allegedly jumped the signal and hit four cars and two bikes. The collision led to the death of the food delivery boy. Speaking to Siasat.com Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union president Salauddin said, “We demand the government to provide compensation to the deceased’s family as per the Workmen Compensation Act.”

Who will control these Night Monsters on #Hyderabad roads.

A #Speeding tipper lorry rammed several vehicles which were waiting at the Wipro circle at Gachibowli, resulting a food delivery executive was killed and at least 10 people were injured.#RoadAccident #RoadSafety #Tipper pic.twitter.com/X1xTs4hF7V — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 26, 2022