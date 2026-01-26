Hyderabad: 1 held for selling illegal steroid injections worth Rs 1.6L

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old was arrested for illegally selling and procuring steroid injections worth Rs 1.6 lakh in Attapur, Hyderabad, without a valid license or prescription.

The accused, Mohammed Faisal Khan, resident of Kishanbagh, worked in the furniture business and regularly visited the gym where he learned about the demand for steroid injections among the youth to build muscle.

Taking advantage, he procured steroid injections illegally, planning to sell them at a higher price and earn money.

He sold the drugs to people in need without a drug license or a doctor’s prescription, earning money in an unethical manner. Hyderabad police apprehended Faisal near Asian Theatre.

During interrogation, he revealed that he bought the drugs at the Indian Mart in Surat, Gujarat.

According to the police, steroids are currently in high demand, particularly among the youth seeking rapid muscle growth or treatment of low blood pressure. By selling the injections without authorisation, a valid licence, or a doctor’s prescription, the accused endangered public health while profiting from the illegal trade.

The seized items include 133 Mephentermine Sulphate Injections, each 30mg, 100 disposal syringes, and a One Plus 11R phone.

The police have counselled and advised those who consumed the injection to consult qualified medical professionals for proper treatment and guidance.