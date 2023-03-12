Hyderabad: 10 held for involvement in TSPSC question paper leak

Hyderabad:The Begum Bazaar police on Sunday took into custody 10 persons for their alleged role in the leak of the question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam for Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The main kingpin of the case is identified as Praveen Kumar, personal assistant to the Secretary of the TSPSC head Anita Ramachandran. Praveen allegedly handed over the question paper to Renuka, a school teacher. Both of them know each other for long and the teacher sought help of Praveen because she needed the paper for a relative who is appearing for exam.

Praveen got the paper from the TSPSC office with the help of co-employees and handed over to Renuka. She sold it some people in Warangal.

“A few suspects were taken into custody for questioning in the case. Investigation is going on and details will emerge soon,” said DCP (south – west) Kiran Khare.

On coming to know about it and suspecting online hacking, the TSPSC postponed the exam and also the exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.