Traffic authorities urged commuters to use alternative routes to reach their destination.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2022 12:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: 100 feet road at Jiyaguda closed due to heavy inflows in Musi
A police man stads at Jiyaguda 100 feet road (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: With heavy rains battering the city, the traffic police on Thursday night closed down the 100 feet road in Jiyaguda.

The decision was taken in view of the heavy inflows in the Musi river. Traffic authorities urged commuters to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. It is to be noted that Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few weeks.

This has caused inconvenience to commuters and traffic authorities in various areas.

Issuing a yellow alert, the weather department has forecasted that all seven zones of Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 13 and 14.

Due to the rainfall, water polling on roads and low-lying areas in many locations will be witnessed. A few areas will also see electricity outrage. Commuters may also see traffic congestion at many locations.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till October 16. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 29-32 and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

