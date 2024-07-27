Hyderabad: 1000 cops to be deployed for security during Bonalu

Hyderabad: In order to ensure fool-proof security for the Bonalu festival procession in the Old City on Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29, the Hyderabad police will deploy about 1000 policemen for the peaceful conduct of festivities.

Senior officials of the Hyderabad police will be supervising Bonalu security arrangements at the Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza, Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli, Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar, and other temples at Chatrinaka, Miralam Mandi, Aliabad and Uppuguda.

Rapid Action Force, Telangana Special Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve, mounted police and civil police officials will be deployed. Bomb disposal and detection will conduct frequent checking during the Bonalu procession as well.

Moreover, barricading of temples has already been done at the important temples to facilitate the movement of devotees visiting the holy places for prayers. Officials from the The Hyderabad police’s SHE Team will also be deployed to check misbehaviour of uncouth men if they try to misbehave with women during Bonalu.

On Monday, a procession will be taken out in the evening from all the temples. An elephant will carry the ‘ghatam’ from the Hari Bowli temple as part of the Bonalu procession. Several VVIP’s are expected to visit the temples in the old city for prayers.

The activity will be monitored from the command and control centre at Banjara Hills and mobile command control centre stationed in the old city, said Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone.