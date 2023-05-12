Telangana: 1069 asst prof posts in hospitals to be filled by month end

Hyderabad: To utilize the expertise of the faculty in delivering improved treatment to the people, Telangana health minister, Harish Rao said that appointment orders for 1069 assistant professors will be handed over on May 22.

During a monthly review of teaching hospitals, addressed through a video conference, the minister expressed his satisfaction with the significant progress achieved in the healthcare sector.

Lauding the efforts made by the state government to expand medical infrastructure and promote medical education, Harish Rao said, “Telangana now ranks third in the country in the field of healthcare, with the goal of achieving the top position.”

“In 2022, eight medical colleges were established, and this year, nine more medical colleges are scheduled to commence classes with 100 MBBS seats each,” added the minister.

Recommendations to enhance the quality of medical services made during the meeting

Faculty Appointments: A total of 65 professors, 210 associate professors, and 1061 assistant professors have been appointed. Orders for the appointment of 1069 assistant professors will be handed over on the 22nd of this month.



Student discipline and mentoring: Strict measures should be implemented to curb ragging and ensure discipline among MBBS students. Additionally, incorporating activities like yoga and pranayama to relieve mental stress and enhance students' well-being is highly recommended.



Utilization of senior residents: The services of 800 Post Graduate Senior Residents (SRs) allocated to Medical Colleges and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad main hospitals in the districts should be maximized. Their expertise can significantly contribute to providing specialized healthcare in rural areas.



Engagement of Interns: Telangana students who have completed MBBS abroad have been given postings for one-year internships. Efficiently utilizing their services to deliver high-quality healthcare to the people is essential.



Efficient Hospital Management: Superintendents are responsible for managing clinical hospitals. Round-the-clock services should be provided, particularly in the emergency department, to ensure better treatment. Referrals should be minimized and the focus should be on providing specialized services within the district.



Reduction of C-sections and promotion of first-hour breastfeeding: Efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary C-section deliveries. Doctors should prioritize the health status of pregnant women in determining the mode of delivery. Emphasis should also be placed on early initiation of first-hour breastfeeding, as it boosts immunity and contributes to a healthy child.



Improved Maternal and Infant Healthcare: Regular check-ups for pregnant women are crucial to ensure healthy deliveries. Monitoring the health status of mothers and infants is crucial to achieving a low infant mortality rate. Special attention should be given to infection control, with weekly monitoring and necessary actions.



Regular check-ups for pregnant women are crucial to ensure healthy deliveries. Monitoring the health status of mothers and infants is crucial to achieving a low infant mortality rate. Special attention should be given to infection control, with weekly monitoring and necessary actions. Orthopaedic services and patient care: District Government Hospitals should further enhance orthopaedic services to alleviate the load on specialized hospitals such as Gandhi and Osmania government hospitals.

Stressing that it is important to adhere to norms set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ensure the smooth functioning of medical colleges, Harish Rao urged doctors to treat patients with love, care, and empathy.