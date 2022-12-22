Hyderabad: 110 pedestrians killed, 616 injured in road mishaps

Hyderabad: A total of 110 pedestrians died while 616 others were injured in road accidents in the year 2022. In comparison to the 95 pedestrian deaths and 598 injuries in 2021.

A total of 301 accident-related deaths were reported under the Hyderabad police commissioner this year. In comparison, there were 297 deaths in 2021. In a recent press conference, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic said that all accident spots are being observed in order to reduce them in the future.

The officials said that encroachments have been removed from roads to ensure the safety of the commuter. There were over 1,300 cases of drunken driving in 2022.