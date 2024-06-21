Hyderabad: BRS leaders taken into preventive custody after protest at Pocharam’s house

BRS leaders booked under sections 353 and 448 r/w 34 of IPC

BRS leaders lodged in Banjara Hills police station after they tried to barge into Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's house in Banjara Hills on Friday

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police took 12 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders into preventive arrest when they tried to stop the convoy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy when he went to visit former BRS Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at his residence after news broke that he was joining the ruling Congress on Friday morning.

Former BRS MLA Balka Suman, Manne Govardhan Reddy, K Vasudeva Reddy, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Anjaneya Goud, Kadari Swamy Yadav, Thunga Balu, D Raju, K Jangaiah, Varikuppala Vasu, Chattari Dasarath and Dudimetla Balaraj Yadav were taken into custody.

The police booked them under sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging duties) and 448 r/w 34 (committing house trespass) of IPC.

However, the chief minister’s office has sought a report from the ACP on security breach at Pocharam’s residence, as Balka Suman had somehow managed to enter the house even as Revanth Reddy was inside the house. West zone DCP Vijay Kumar went to the house to see how Suman breached the security.

