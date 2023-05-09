Hyderabad: 12 special trains between Secunderabad-Danapur for summer

Hyderabad: To provide adequate rail services, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 12 special trains between Secunderabad–Danapur and Secunderabad–Dibrugarh.

“The Secunderabad – Danapur (07419) train will run on May 13, 20, and 27, while the Danapur – Secunderabad (07420) train will run on May 15, 22, and 29,” said a press note from SCR.

The Secunderabad – Dibrugarh (07046) train will run on May 15, 22, and 29, while the Dibrugarh – Secunderabad (07047) train will run on May 18, 25, and June 1.

Train stops

The Secunderabad–Danapur-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Kazipet, Peddapalli, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara stations, in both directions.

The Secunderabad–Dibrugarh–Secunderabad train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Japaiguri Rd, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Golpara, Guwahati, Jagi Rd, Hojai, Lumding Jn, Diphu, Dimapur, Furkating Jn, Maraini, Simaluguri, Naharkatiya, and New Tinsukia stations, in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.