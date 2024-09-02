Hyderabad: 14 held for cable theft; stock worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Sunday, September 1 arrested 14 members of a gang accused of stealing underground cables worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused identified as; Vallapu Vinod, 27, Bandari Veeranna, 30, Vemula Srinu, 22, Gunja Ramulu, 23, Vemula Rajesh, 19, Gogula Vinod, 35, Vemula Yesu, 35, Vemula Nagaraju, 26, Vallapu Vinay, 19, Vemula Srinu, 35, Vemula Saidulu, 30, Gunja Krishna, 42, Bandri Praveen, 21, and Ontipuli Rambabu, 25.

The police seized 120 kg of copper cables along with an auto rickshaw, two bikes, two jackets and iron rods from them. They were previously booked by the Bowenpally, Karkhana, Kushaiguda and Abdullahpurmet.

The crime property receivers have been identified as Kethavath Ramesh Naik, 33, and Golliyala Satyanarayana, 58. Three accused Bandari Ramesh, Makkala Vinod, and Railollu Mahesh have been reported absconding.