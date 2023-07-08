Hyderabad: 14-month-old baby’s kidney transplanted in a 58 yr old

Dr Umamaheswara Rao's team successfully transplanted it in the woman who was on dialysis for the past seven years.

Telangana: Kidney of a 14-month-old transplanted in 58-year old
Hyderabad: A kidney from a 14-month-old donor was transplanted in a 58-year-old woman by the Renal transplant surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Friday.

Despite the small size of the donor’s organs, urologist and transplant surgeon, Dr Umamaheswara Rao, who led the team, successfully transplanted it in the woman, who was on dialysis for the past seven years.

Dr Umamaheswara said, “Availability is the biggest problem in organ transplantation and it becomes necessary to perform different types of surgeries to save lives.”

“This surgery was done to overcome the boundaries like age and size. It gave new hope to the patient’s life,” Dr Rao added.

The doctor also said that the Kidney grows in the human body until the age of three years and after transplantation, it is expected to grow in the recipient’s body.

The surgical team included Dr Parag, Dr Chetan, Dr Diwakar Naidu Gajjala, Dr VS Reddy, Dr Gopichand, Dr Sree Harsha, Dr Naresh Kumar, Dr Murali Mohan and Jeevandan team.

