Hyderabad: 15 arrested in open fire incident in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested 15 individuals, including a woman, following a shooting incident at a bar in Jeedimetla.

According to the police, the main suspect, Naresh, reportedly acquired a country-made pistol from Bihar.

On the day of the incident, Poornima, Ajay Chandra, and Gautham ran out of fuel while riding a motorcycle and entered the bar to steal fuel from another bike. The bar manager, Akhilesh, objected to their actions.

In response, Poornima contacted Naresh and Shiva. Under Naresh’s instructions, Shiva fired a shot into the air and aimed at Akhilesh.

Naresh also drove his SUV into Nishant, a staff member at the bar.

Authorities revealed that Naresh had previously intended to use the pistol to intimidate individuals and illegally occupy land.