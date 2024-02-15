Hyderabad: 150 lost phones worth Rs 10L recovered by railway cops

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police, Telangana, recovered 150 mobile phones lost or stolen at the railway stations or trains and handed them over to the rightful owners on Thursday, February 15.

Additional DGP (Railways) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said that the Central Equipment Identify Register (CEIR) portal started in Telangana and Government Railway Police Telangana has recovered a total of 435 stolen/lost mobile phones until now.

As per instructions of ADG Railway Mahesh Bhagwat, who earlier worked as the state nodal officer of the CEIR portal, a special team has been formed for the initiative.

150 mobiles worth Rs 10 lakh have been recovered within a month.

Special teams have recovered mobiles from Kerala, 5, Uttar Pradesh, 4, Maharashtra, 13, Karnataka, 11, Madhya Pradesh, 8, Bihar, 6, Tamilnadu, 7, and Andhra Pradesh, 38. 58 mobile phones were recovered in Telangana.

The mobile phones were stolen during the journey from passengers, who were sitting on the footboard or window side. Phones are often stolen after passengers misplace them or are snatched by unidentified offenders.

The DG requested railway passengers to be careful about their belongings and if any mobile phone theft occurred in railway stations then block their mobile phones with IMEI numbers in the CEIR portal immediately.

Passengers who have lost their mobiles should immediately contact the nearest police station to block IMEI using the CEIR portal following which it will be tracked, unblocked and handed back to them.