Hyderabad: 16 kg ganja seized, 2 peddlers held in Langer Houz

Hyderabad: Two interstate ganja peddlers were arrested near Langer Houz and 16 kg of the drug and a motorcycle, worth Rs 6.5 lakh combined, were seized from their possession.

The accused Yarra Lava Raju, 18, and Koppanathi Ajay Kumar, 25, belong to Andhra Pradesh.

Lava Raju, an Intermediate student, belongs to the economically weaker section of society as his father works as a farmer.

Raju hatched the plan to make easy money.

He purchased ganja from Araku in Andhra Pradesh at a cheaper rate and decided to sell it for a higher price and earn profits in Hyderabad.

Raju met with his distant relative Ajay Kumar who worked as a lorry driver in the city and involved him in his plan.

The duo then purchased 16 kgs of ganja from unknown people for Rs 2500 per kg and arrived in Hyderabad on their Suzuki Gixer SF bike.

However, the police apprehended the two after they reached Langer Houz based on a tip-off.

They were then handed over to the area police station along with the seized drug and vehicle.