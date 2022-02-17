Hyderabad: 17000 jobs vacant in police department

Hyderabad: The State’s police department has 17000 vacancies details of which have been sent to the government. The government has set up a committee of 4 IAS officials to prepare a report about vacancies in all the departments.

The 4 member committee has interacted with the higher officials and prepared its report. According to the report there are 16000 posts of constables and more than 1000 Sub Inspector posts lying vacant.

The TSLPRB made all arrangements to fill up the vacant post last year but due to the formation of new zones and new districts some technical issues had come up which have been resolved to begin the recruitment process.

The 17000 Jobs notification shall be released once the state government issues directions for recruitment.