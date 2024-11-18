Hyderabad: 19-year-old pregnant woman strangled to death over family issues

The couple frequently argued over minor issues with the accused and his mother allegedly harassing and assaulting the victim.

Published: 18th November 2024
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old pregnant woman died after being strangled by her husband over family issues in Balapur.

The victim has been identified as Rozina Begum who was married to the accused Zahed Hussain for seven months.

According to reports, the couple frequently argued over minor issues with the accused and his mother allegedly harassing and assaulting the victim. Three days ago, the accused reportedly strangled her with a rope while she slept.

The victim’s mother witnessed the attack, prompting the accused to flee.

The victim, who was three months pregnant, was rushed to a private hospital but died on Sunday.

A case has been registered and the accused is currently in police custody for questioning.

Further investigation is ongoing.

