Hyderabad: 2 arrested for carrying gold, silver worth Rs 2 crore

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team apprehended two persons for carrying unaccounted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore.

On June 14, the two accused, Bajjuri Purnachander, 49, and Syed Baba Shareef, 25, both residents of Mettuguda and Warangal respectively, were arrested near Aparna Oosmans Everest Apartments, Mettuguda, Secunderabad, when they failed to produce valid documents.

Apart from ornaments, police also seized a Honda car and three cell phones. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.