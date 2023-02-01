Hyderabad: 2 booked for death of 5 cows, 3 bulls by RGIA police

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police has booked a case against two truck drivers following the death of five cows and three bulls during shifting to a slaughter house at Bahadurpura.

On Wednesday early hours, the RGIA sub inspector Dasari Apparao was on night patrol at Kishanguda flyover when he along with other policemen noticed a truck passing by suspiciously.

The sub inspector immediately stopped the lorry and checked that nearly 74 cattle were found – 51 cows and 23 bulls.

“Five cows and three bulls were found dead and the driver Syed Javid and Ibrahim Khan on instructions of a truck owner Imran transported the cattle from Hanuman Junction in Eluru to Bahadurpura,” said J Suheela, sub inspector, RGIA police station.

“In that truck 74 cattle were tied together, one on top of the other so that they could not breathe and they covered the lorry with tarpaulin sheet,” J Suheela added.

A case is booked under Sections 5,6,10, r/w 11 of Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act 1997, and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.