Hyderabad: 2 from West Bengal arrested, ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Two persons from West Bengal were on Tuesday, November 26, arrested for transporting 18kg ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

The accused were identified as Pritam Chowdhury and Satyam Chowdhury, both ganja addicts, are siblings and work as cooks. According to the police the brothers purchased dry ganja from Shalimar in West Bengal on November 25 and started for Mumbai via Hyderabad.

The two accused were apprehended while waiting to board a train to Mumbai. the two accused were booked under the NDPS Act. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 also known as the NDPS Act, prohibits any individual from engaging in any activity consisting of the production, cultivation, sale, purchase, transport, storage, and/or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.