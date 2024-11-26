Real estate broker held for property scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, November 26 for allegedly being involved in multiple property scams in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Mannem Santhosh Kumar is a real estate broker who has previously been involved in fraudulent activities related to property sales.

According to reports, the accused from Hyderabad allegedly duped buyers by selling the same properties multiple times. He reportedly sold portions of an open plot and apartment flats in Nagole and Neredmet to multiple buyers using forged documents, resulting in significant financial losses for the victims.

Based on the complaints, Neredmet police registered a case.

Further, acting on credible information police apprehended the accused and seized one mobile phone.

Further investigation is ongoing.

