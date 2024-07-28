Hyderabad: 2 get life sentence this year for sexual offences

Officials from the Telangana Women Safety Wing announced the establishment of a special task force dedicated to monitoring sexual offence cases.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: A total of 12 individuals were convicted this year of sexual offences, with two of them receiving life imprisonment sentences.

In a press release, officials from the Telangana Women Safety Wing announced the establishment of a special task force dedicated to monitoring sexual offence cases, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

The press note provided further details on the convictions: one individual was sentenced to over 25 years, five received 20-year sentences, one was given a five-year term, and three others were directed to complete community service.

